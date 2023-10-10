WIG vs FLW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wigan vs Fleetwood English Football League

It is coming forward that the English Football League Trophy is going to play their next football match and this news is creating buzz among football lovers. This match is set to be played between Wigan (WIG) and the opponent team Fleetwood (FLW). It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 10 October 2023 at the DW Stadium. This stadium is a multi-use stadium located in Robin Park, Wigan, Greater Manchester, England. Lots of people are waiting to enjoy this match and expressing their excitement for this game. Let us know more about this upcoming football match in this article.

This tournament was begun recently and both of the teams have played only one match yet. Both teams have played one match and faced win their last match. Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood, both have the same scores and points. Both gave thier best and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Fans are waiting to watch this upcoming match and it is said that this will be a banging match. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this League. Both teams carry strong and active players in their teams who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

WIG vs FLW (Wigan vs Fleetwood) Match Details

Match: Wigan vs Fleetwood (WIG vs FLW)

League: English Football League Trophy

Date: Tuesday, 10th October 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

WIG vs FLW Venue: DW Stadium

WIG vs FLW (Wigan vs Fleetwood) Starting 11

Wigan (WIG) Possible Starting 11 1.Ben Amos, 2. Kelland Watts, 3. Sean Clare, 4. Omar Rekik, 5. Liam Morrison, 6. Tom Pearce, 7. Jonny Smith, 8. Callum McManaman, 9. Liam Shaw, 10. Callum Lang, 11. James Balagizi