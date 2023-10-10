Sports

WIG vs FLW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wigan vs Fleetwood English Football League

28 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the English Football League Trophy is going to play their next football match and this news is creating buzz among football lovers. This match is set to be played between Wigan (WIG) and the opponent team Fleetwood (FLW). It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 10 October 2023 at the DW Stadium. This stadium is a multi-use stadium located in Robin Park, Wigan, Greater Manchester, England. Lots of people are waiting to enjoy this match and expressing their excitement for this game. Let us know more about this upcoming football match in this article.

WIG vs FLW Live Score

This tournament was begun recently and both of the teams have played only one match yet. Both teams have played one match and faced win their last match. Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood, both have the same scores and points. Both gave thier best and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Fans are waiting to watch this upcoming match and it is said that this will be a banging match. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this League. Both teams carry strong and active players in their teams who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

WIG vs FLW (Wigan vs Fleetwood) Match Details

Match: Wigan vs Fleetwood (WIG vs FLW)
League: English Football League Trophy
Date: Tuesday, 10th October 2023
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
WIG vs FLW Venue: DW Stadium

WIG vs FLW (Wigan vs Fleetwood) Starting 11

Wigan (WIG) Possible Starting 11 1.Ben Amos, 2. Kelland Watts, 3. Sean Clare, 4. Omar Rekik, 5. Liam Morrison, 6. Tom Pearce, 7. Jonny Smith, 8. Callum McManaman, 9. Liam Shaw, 10. Callum Lang, 11. James Balagizi

Fleetwood (FLW) Possible Starting 11 1.Jay Lynch, 2. Harrison Holgate, 3. Aristote Nsiala, 4. Shaun Rooney, 5. Adam Montgomery, 6. Junior Quitirna, 7. Joshua Vela, 8. Danny Mayor, 9. Xavier Simons, 10. Ryan Graydon, 11. Kabongo Tshimanga

Fans and those who want to watch this football match can easily enjoy it on Fancode. It is not easy to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming football because both of the teams performed similar gameplay in the previous match. No one in the player is suffering from any injury before this match. As per the reports, the weather is also well, and no chance of rain on the match day, which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Fans are supporting their favorite team and players and waiting to enjoy this match. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.