WIG vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wigan vs Manchester United FA Cup League

It is coming forward that the FA Cup League is back with its new football match and this news is circulating on various social media pages. Yes, the next match of this league is going to be played and it is fixed to be played between Wigan (WIG) and the opponent team Manchester United (MUN). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 01:45 am on Tuesday 9 January 2024 at DW Stadium, known as a multi-use stadium. In this article, we will discuss all the available details regarding this match such as both teams, players, prediction, previous games, and more.

The FA Cup tournament has begun recently and if we talk about the details related to the previous performance of both teams then it is not available. Currently, no information is coming out related to the game performance of either team. It is reported that both teams have strong and active players who will perform their best till the end of this match which makes this match more interesting. No details are coming out related to the previous performance of both teams but it is confirmed this match will be most liked by viewers, so watch and enjoy.

WIG vs MUN (Wigan vs Manchester United) Match Details

Match: Wigan vs Manchester United (WIG vs MUN)

Tournament: FA Cup League

Date: Tuesday, 9th January 2024

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: DW Stadium, Greater Manchester, England

WIG vs MUN (Wigan vs Manchester United) Starting 11

Wigan (WIG) Possible Starting 11 1. Ben Amos, 2. Charlie Hughes, 3. Luke Robinson, 4. Kelland Watts, 5. Sean Clare, 6. Scott Smith, 7. Jordan Jones, 8. Callum McManaman, 9. Martial Godo, 10. Charlie Wyke, 11. Stephen Humphrys