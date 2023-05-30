Wilkinsburg Shooting: Pittsburgh Music Producer Mike Tomlin Passed Away

Here we are sharing heartbreaking and shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Mike Tomlin has passed away. He was very popular by his stage name Tomlinese who is no longer between us and he took his last breath on Saturday night. Ever since the news hit the internet, it spread across social media platforms and currently, uncountable reactions have started making headlines as people never thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are curious to know about Mike Tomlin and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mike Tomlin was a very wonderful singer and influencer. He was also a rapper and producer thriving in the Pittsburgh music scene. When he was 19 years old he got an opportunity from Campbell to perform at parties and gatherings through his entertainment firm and music label. He eventually hired Jerry Gardner. He was a close bubby of Jerry and they were like brothers. He had spent some time in California working on honing his craft. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Wilkinsburg Shooting

A well-known musician and record producer Mike Tomlin is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 27 May 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was killed in the shooting which took place in Wilkinsburg on Saturday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As per the Allegheny County police department, emergency services have been called to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue at 11:53 p.m. The singer’s death has been substantiated on the spot by medical personnel. No one has been arrested yet as the investigation of the shooting incident is ongoing. Since Mike passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by his sudden death. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Mike “Tomlinese” Tomlin’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.