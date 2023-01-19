William Consovoy Cause of Death? Leading Conservative Lawyer Passed Away at 48

Recently the news has come on the internet that William Consovoy has passed away at the age of 48. He was a lawyer who was better known for his advocacy for conservative reasons. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. His family and friends have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about William Consovoy and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

William Consovoy was a well-known American lawyer who became a go-to counsel for conservative causes, spearheading continuing efforts to reshape voting laws and disassemble affirmative action and also describing President Donald Trump in legal wrangling over the release of his six tax returns. He co-founded Arlington, Virginia-based Consovoy McCarthy in 2014. In 2013 he served on a case their challenged parts of the Voting Rights Act. He was a kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

William Consovoy Cause of Death?

According to the report, prominent conservative lawyer William Consovoy has passed away reportedly at the age of 48. He had taken his last breath on 9 January 2023, Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, his passing news has been confirmed by his law partner Thomas McCarthy. He was diagnosed in 2020 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form the brain cancer. He was an intelligent and familiar person. In 1996 he achieved a bachelor’s degree in political science from Monmouth University in West Long Branch. He got married in 2020 to Masa Anisic. His wife also lost her life after colon cancer. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms, many people paid a tribute to him and expressed condolences to his family. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.