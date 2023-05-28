William Hair Death and Obituary: 35-Years-Old Man Killed in Lakeview Shooting

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that a 35-year-old man has died in the shooting incident. This shooting incident happened in the 500 block of West Surf Street. The 35 years old man has been identified as William Hair. He is no longer among his close ones. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. This news became a topic of discussion as news life many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news.

William Hair Death and Obituary

William Hair was a 35 years old man who was from Chicago. He was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friend and he always helped other people. Hair was a family man who was close to everyone. Now people are very curious to know about him and his family information but still, there is not much information about him and his family as it has been not disclosed yet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

William Hair is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at 35. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and saddened and now they are very curious to know about his death cause. On the basis of the report, 35 years old boy lost his life in the shooting incident. This incident happened on the 500 block of West Surf Street around 2:15 am. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, William Hair was shot in the chest in the Lakeview Shooting. After the tragic incident, he was taken to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police believe an attempted robbery was committed by the occupants of a vehicle that pulled up alongside him. Three people have been shot but Hair was killed. But the suspect who killed Hair has been not arrested and no one is in custody. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you.