Willie Cager Death Reason? UTEP Basketball Legend Willie Cager Passed Away, Obituary

Willie Cager has passed away reportedly. He was a very well-known American basketball player who was a member of the Texas Western team. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday morning. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and his family, friends and well-wishers are mourning his death.

Willie Cager was a very famous basketball player who was a part of the Texas Western team and won the national title in 1965–1966. He began the game with Orsten Artis, Willie Worsley, Bobby Joe Hill and Dave Lattin. He was coached by the Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins. He also played for the Miners more than 77 games between 1965 and 1968, scoring 8.5 points and 5.3 points rebounds while head coach Haskins' tutelage. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work.

Willie Cager Death Reason?

A member of the Texas Western team, Willie Cager is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 19 March 2023, Sunday morning when he was 81 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by UTEP Basketball. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened by his sudden death and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. He was suffering from many health issues like stroke, heart attack and recently cancer.

Willie Cager was born in 1942 in New York. He did not take part in high school basketball. Because he attacked his teacher and due to this he was removed from high school, which he regretted throughout his life. He completed his graduation from Texas Western College now the University of Texas at El Paso in May 1969. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and now they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media.