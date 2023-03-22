Willis Reed Cause of Death? Former Basketball Player Willis Reed Passed Away at 80

Willis Reed, an American basketball player who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame sadly passed away at the age of 80. Yes, the beloved former New York Knicks player and coach has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He was one of those champions who led his team to two championships. Unfortunately, the former basketball player took his last breath on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and was 80 years old at the age of his death. It is saddening to learn that the beloved football player has gone from this world. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his death.

Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his family and some of the legendary basketball players are paying their tributes and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony also showed their respect. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet through a statement. KnicksMuse wrote on Twitter,” Walt Clyde Frazier put it best. Not in our house. Willis Reed embodied what it meant to be a New York Knick, and will forever be remembered for his heroics in the Knicks’ only 2 NBA championships. Rest easy, champ”.

Willis Reed Cause of Death?

Born as Willis Reed Jr on June 25, 1942, in Hico, Louisiana which is a small community in Lincoln Parish. He was he only child of his family to Willis Sr. and Inell Reed. He grew up in Bernice. He showed his athletic ability at a young age and started to play basketball at West Side High School in Lillie, Louisiana. He also attended Grambling State University, a historically black college playing for the Grambling State Tigers men’s basketball team.

During his entire career, he remained a part of several teams such as the New York Knicks (1964-1974). After this, he became a coach for several teams such as New Knicks from 1977-1978, Creighton, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and New Jersey Nets. Along with this, he also achieved NBA champion (2x), NBA Finals MVP (2x), NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA All-Star (7x), NBA All-Star Game MVP, NBA All-Defensive First Team, NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA anniversary team, No. 19 retired by New York Knicks and more. Unfortunately, the legendary basketball player has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastates. Neither any official statement nor his family disclosed the funeral updates yet.