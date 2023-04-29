Witness Inside Describes Vehicle Crash into Panera, People Injured CCTV Footage

Today we are going to share big news coming out that is a vehicle crash into Panera. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this incident and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this incident. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this crash. Keep reading to know all the information related to this crash. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Dana Hubbard, director of summer learning for Springfield Public Schools, stopped at a National Avenue Panera Thursday evening to grab a snack before an event. She had just exited the restroom when she heard what “sounded like an explosion” and watched as the glass “flew back onto the counter.”According to Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Chris Swater, a black Mercedes-Benz G550 driving south on National Avenue while attempting to turn east onto Elm Street crashed into the building. The accident disrupted patrons and traffic after work, as the northbound national highway between Elm and Cherry Streets was closed for a portion of the evening. It took about an hour for the traffic to return to normal.

Vehicle Crash into Panera

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was safe. However, two Panera patrons were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Swaters. Hubbard was among those who helped one of the injured patrons. After the car drove into the building, Hubbard approached and saw a young woman lying under the vehicle behind the front wheel. The woman told Hubbard that the car ran her over and that her head and face were bleeding from being struck by an empty window frame, which was above the woman. Hubbard moved the window frame and others helped the woman up and down.

Hubbard said the woman who was injured was accompanied by a service dog, and she had to ask the driver of the vehicle to back up. The driver was only able to back away slightly as debris got trapped under the car, but it was enough to free the dog. According to Hubbard, the driver did not leave his car until police arrived and told him to get out.