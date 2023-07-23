WL vs PN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Polish League Widzew Lodz vs Puszcza Niepolomice Polish League

Hello, all the football lovers here we are going to share exhilarating news with you. A famous and best Polish League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played betweenWidzew Lodz vs Puszcza Niepolomice. The football game is very popular and people love to play and watch this game. Currently, lots of people are super excited about the match. Now people are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more about the WL vs PN match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned Polish League is coming back with its two teams. Now all the players are also super excited about the match as they want to win the trophy and are ready to face each other. The Polish League match between Widzew Lodz vs Puszcza Niepolomice will be played at Stadion Miejski Widzewa Łódź. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match like the team, time, date, day, venue and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match details

League: Polish League

Team: Widzew Lodz (WL) vs Puszcza Niepolomice (PN)

Date: 23rd July 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadion Miejski Widzewa Łódz

Widzew Lodz (WL) Possible Playing 11:1.Henrich Ravas, 2. Luis Silva, 3. Marek Hanousek, 4. Mateusz Zyro, 5. Daniel Tanzyna, 6. Francisco Alvarez Rodriguez, 7. Bartlomiej Pawlowski, 8. Mato Milos, 9. Andrejs Ciganiks, 10. Kristoffer Hansen, 11. Jordi Sanchez

Puszcza Niepolomice (PN) Possible Playing 11:1.Filip Uryga, 2. Artur Craciun, 3. Tomasz Wojcinowicz, 4. Konrad Stepien, 5. Marcel Pieczek, 6. Jakub Bartosz, 7. Kacper Stoklosa, 8. Karol Plonka, 9. Piotr Mrozinski, 10. Rok Kidric, 11. Emile Thiakane

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match will be played between Widzew Lodz vs Puszcza Niepolomice on 23rd July 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Stadion Miejski Widzewa Łódź. Now all the fans want to know about the match result. Widzew Lodz has had very good form in recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match against Puszcza Niepolomice. As we all know that this is a game and the game can be changed at the last moment.