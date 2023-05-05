WLK vs VOL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam Dutch League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best Dutch League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam. Now both team players are also ready to defeat each other in the match. Currently, fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the WLK vs VOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Dutch League is ready to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it will be more entertaining and enjoyable. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. The Dutch League match between RKC Waalwijk and FC Volendam will be played at Mandemakers Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fanatics must be very keen to know about the match details including team, date, venue, time, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam

League: Dutch League

Day: Friday

Date: 5th May 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mandemakers Stadion

RKC Waalwijk Possible Playing 11: 1.Etienne Vaessen, 2. Jurien Gaari, 3. Thierry Lutonda, 4. Shawn Adewoye, 5. Julian Lelieveld, 6. Yassin Oukili, 7. Florian Jozefzoon, 8. Pelle Clement, 9. Michiel Kramer, 10. Mats Seuntjens, 11. Julen Lobete

FC Volendam Possible Playing 11: 1. Filip Stankovic, 2. Oskar Buur, 3. Xavier Mbuyamba, 4. Brian Plat, 5. Damon Mirani, 6. Florent Da Silva, 7. Carel Eiting, 8. Calvin Twigt, 9. Derry John Murkin, 10. Henk Veerman, 11. Daryl van Mieghem

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam on 5th May 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Mandemakers Stadion. If we talk about the recent match result then the WLK team won 2 matches and lost 4 matches and on the other hand, the VOL team won 2 matches, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. The VOL team has more chances to win the match against WLK. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.