WOL vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Premier League

Hello football lovers, the Premier League’s next football match is going to take place. Yes, you heard right this match is fixed to be played between the Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) and the team will play against Manchester United (MUN). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It will begin to play at 01:45 am on Friday 2 February 2024 and it will be played at Molineux Stadium Football Stadium located in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match and don’t skip any single line.

The previous matches of this league were most liked by people and fans and now, all the waiting for this upcoming match. Both teams have played a total of 21 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match. Wolverhampton Wanderers has faced eight wins, five draws, or eight losses in the last match and the team is ranked in the 11th place on the points table. On the other side, Manchester United has faced ten wins, two draws, or nine losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 9th place on the points table. Read on…

WOL vs MUN (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United) Match Details

Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United (WOL vs MUN)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Friday, 2nd February 2024

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

WOL vs MUN (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United) Starting 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jose Sa, 2. Nelson Semedo, 3. Max Kilman, 4. Tote Antonio Gomes, 5. Craig Dawson, 6. Matt Doherty, 7. Tommy Doyle, 8. Mario Lemina, 9. Pablo Sarabia, 10. Pedro Neto, 11. Matheus Cunha