Woman Arrested After 10-year-old Girl Found Dead, Sandwell

Reportedly, a murder investigation was begun by the West Midlands Police when a tragic incident unfolded in Sandwell. According to the sources, a 10-year-old girl’s dead body was found on Monday 4 March 2024 at an address in Rowley Regis. The 10-year-old girl was confirmed dead at the scene at about 12:10 pm in Robin Close and she was found with severe injuries. In the investigation, the authorities have arrested a 33-year-old girl, known to the child, on suspicion of murder and is now in police custody for questioning. West Midlands Police’s detectives are at the initial stages of their investigation and the case is ongoing. Keep reading…

The news of this incident is officially confirmed by the department and it is presently running on the top of the news channels. The 10-year-old dead girl has been identified as Shay Kang and she was found in Rowley Regis, West Midlands. This tragic discovery incident has prompted an outpouring of tributes for the “bright and fun-loving” girl and an investigation by the West Midlands Police Department. She was found with multiple injuries at her home on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is reported that a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder who was her known. Read on…

Shay Kanh was a 10-year-old girl who was attending her primary school, Brickhouse Primary School. She was a bright and fun-loving child who was recently found dead at her home on Monday. Her school community and many of her loved ones expressed their deep sorrow for her death. Police describe the incident as a shocking and distressing case. In the investigation, a 33-year-old woman has been arrested but there is no more details have been disclosed about this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing and the authorities are on the way to fetch more details.