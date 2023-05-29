Tania Dokhotaru Found Dead In Liverpool Apartment: Her Partner Danny Zayat Arrested

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that a 34-year-old woman has been discovered dead inside a Sydney unit and her boyfriend was arrested after it took police almost 20 hours for officers to reach the location. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media. Now this news gaining huge attention from the people as this news became a topic of discussion. As we all know now people must be very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you n this article.

Woman Found Dead Liverpool

According to the report, the 34-year-old lady has been identified as Tatiana Dokhotaru. The police answer a Sydney woman’s call for assistance while a domestic violence incident is being investigated. The lady’s body was found at her Liverpool apartment on Saturday night, 27 May 2023 at around 8 pm. Her partner is identified as 28 years old Danny Zayat who was arrested by the police at the location. Since the news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, the lady made a triple -0 call at about 11:45 pm on Friday, stating she was being hit and money was being demanded from her by someone else in her apartment. Tatiana Dokhotaru did not give her name or address during the call. But currently, it is not clear how long the call was or if she was asked for this information. Dokhotaru lived in The Pinnacle Towers has 27 levels and over 300 apartments. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Police found the lady’s body inside the apartment and they arrested Zayat at the scene. Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith stated he should not have been at that premises. Both Dokhotaru’s death and the police response to her call are still under investigation. Her partner has been charged with domestic violence offenses including stalking/intimidating intending fear of physical etc harm and destroying or damaging property. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and they have expressed and paid tribute to him on social media platforms if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.