Woman Shown Bound and Gagged in BTK killer Dennis Rader’s Sick Drawings

Recently, a drawing was shared by the notorious BTK serial killer named Dennis Rader in a shocking development. Dennis is also highlighted due to this incident that disturbing sketches depict incidents of terrified and bound women. Now, it reigniting investigations into cold cases that may be linked to him. He is identified as a 78-year-old criminal and he is now linked to this investigation. He was under custody and also arrested for his previous crimes. Lots of details are still not shared yet and continue your reading to know more.

Woman Shown Bound and Gagged in BTK

Rader is also known for his previous crimes and for being a moniker from “bind, torture, kill,”. He is presently serving a life sentence for a series of gruesome murders that terrorized Wichita, Kansas, for over two decades. Recently, a picture was shared among hundreds concealed in his possession that arrived and sparked various unresolved cases at this time related to his arrest in 2005. Law enforcement agencies collaborated with various scrutinize the macabre artworks in the hope of uncovering the unsolved clues. Three drawings were shared and they all have a deep meaning that shows three women and these stand out as particularly haunting.

It is shared by the Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden that all three drawings stand out as particularly haunting. The first picture shows a woman dressed in a short red outfit and bound with nooses ominously hanging around their neck. The second picture shows a blond woman whose eyes are wide with fear, her limbs tightly bound with rope, and a red gag muffling her cries for help. The third picture shows a woman wearing a green top, who is believed to have been identified as a southeast Kansas woman who mysteriously vanished in 1991. Now, the police are going to begin an investigation of this cold case.