Women’s ICC T20 World Cup: Rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh new face :- On Sunday, the All-India Women’s Selection Committee finally announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament is all set to be played in Australia from 21st February and is going to conclude on 8th March 2020.

Women’s ICC T20 World Cup

Overall, Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh is the only player in the 15-member squad which is the new face. Richa has been rewarded for her achievements in the lately held women’s Challenger Trophy, where she scored 36 off 26 balls in one of the games along with four boundaries and a six.

The team has no additional surprises and on the top of that 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma is also going to be playing her first global meet after some good performances at the international level in her first season.

Rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh new face

The selectors on the other hand, also declared a 16 member squad for a tri-series in Australia earlier to the T20 World Cup, where Nuzhat Parveen is being added as the 16th member. That competition is all set to begin on January 31 as well as also features England.

Women’s World T20 Squad India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Women’s Tri-Series (16 member) Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.