Workmen Compensation Insurance – This is When it Doesn’t Work

Workers are the center of any organization or corporation. In order to keep up with their image, companies must maintain a good relationship with their employees. Of all the essential factors such as pay scale or official leaves, the highest priority should be given to life safety. As an employer, you must provide the people working in your business with a safe and healthy working environment.

Accidents, however, can occur at any time, regardless of security measures. When an accident happens, the workers or their families ask for compensation to deal with the injury or death. This is where having a workmen compensation insurance comes in handy.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Workers ‘ Compensation Insurance covers the costs of the work-related illness or injury of an employee. This may include immediate expenses such as commuting to the hospital by ambulance and long-term expenses such as physical therapy or lost wages. If an individual decides to sue your company, there is even a section that helps you meet with the liability of paying the legal fee. However well as you may know the inclusions, there are a few exclusions as well where a worker’s compensation insurance doesn’t work. Let’s take a more in-depth look into this:

1. Injury Due to Terrorist Activity in Office Premises

According to the Employees Compensation Act 1923, an employee suffering from injuries due to any terrorist attack while in the office premises is not covered under the workers’ compensation insurance.

There are separate insurance covers for terrorism damage that can be bought by you to cover such costs of material and life.

2. Injury Occurred Due to Self-Harm or Suicide

Attempting to commit suicide or self-harm can cause a life-threatening employee injury. However, these injuries suffered by an employee will not be covered under the policy even if they try to harm themselves in the office premises. The police will first legally scrutinize such a case before making any decision.

3. Health Risks Under the Influence of Alcohol

If an employee has wounded himself or injures someone else after drinking intoxicants at your company’s premises or an off-site company event, you are not insured against the workers’ compensation insurance.

Even if an employee is travelling on duty and meets with an accident, and it is found out that that he had consumed alcohol, the insurance policy does not provide for such an event.

4. Mental Disorders Arising Due to Work

Many employees may face psychological issues due to various job-related factors, such as stress, depression and anxiety. Worker’s compensation insurance does not include such mental illness.

However, like physical injuries, the state workers’ compensation laws may cover diseases caused by a singular illness such as PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder).

5. Injuries Suffered Outside Work

If your employees are taking a break in the cafeteria, the damages might still be covered by workers’ compensation insurance. However, any injury that occurred outside the work premises is not included in the policy. If you get sued by your employee, then you’ll have to pay the legal amount and compensation by all means.

There are a lot of clauses and benefits under the workers’ compensation insurance. Nonetheless, if you are unsure about the benefits or coverage and find it challenging to pick an insurer, you can ask an insurance broker for advice. Among the most renowned insurance brokers, one of the top ones is SecureNow who offers insurance options that cover for medical expenses that arise from accidents during employment. Hence, as an employer, make sure your organization is protected with a worker’s compensation insurance policy now.