World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out of Tournament After Ankle Injury

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Hardik Pandya. Recent news has revealed that Hardik Pandya had to face some problems during the match. Yes, you heard it right. This news about Hardik Pandya has created a strange curiosity in the hearts of people, after which everyone seems to be interested in knowing what happened to Hardik Pandya. Due to this, we have collected every little piece of information related to Hardik Pandya. Scroll up your screen and dig deeper into this news.

As you all know Hardik Pandya is an Indian cricketer and remains in the news among people every day due to his game. But recently some worrying news has come out which is claiming that Hardik Pandya is out of World Cup 2023 due to ankle injury. According to sources, it has been revealed that Hardik Pandya was ready with all his heart to play the match against Bangladesh at MCA Stadium in Pune on 19 November 2023, but the sad thing came when Hardik got injured on his ankle during the match. However, after this, Hardik Pandya’s fans are very disappointed because no one has said that he will have to bid goodbye to the World Cup 2023 midway.

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out of Tournament

However, as the question arises after Hardik Pandya is out of the World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury, which player will take the field in his place, then while answering this question, let us tell you that Hardik Pandya will be in the World Cup 2023 match, but now, Prasidh Krishna has become a part of the match in place of him. Prasidh Krishna also known as Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna. This time people will see him looking amazing in the World Cup 2023 match. He started playing cricket in 2015, after which, seeing his dedication and passion, the cricket industry has considered him worthy he will not let India down in the World Cup 2023 match.

Prasidh Krishna has now become an Indian international cricketer who is perfect in both batting and bowling. In 2015, he started playing his matches for the domestic team Karnataka. Every Indian is expecting him that he will become the people’s favorite by showing his magic in the World Cup 2023, whereas his past match records prove that he will not let any Indian be disappointed. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.