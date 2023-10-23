World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest to Reach Terrific ODI Record

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill becomes fastest batter to 2000 ODI runs, breaks Hashim Amla’s 12-year-old record. Good Day Readers, Today great news has come stating that Shubman Gill has set a new record in the 2023 World Cup by becoming the quickest batsman to reach 2000 ODI runs, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 12-year-old record. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Shubman Gill has set a new record in the 2023 World Cup by becoming the quickest batsman to reach 2000 ODI runs, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 12-year-old record.

In the 2023 World Cup, Shubman Gill achieved the milestone of being the quickest batsman to accumulate 2000 runs in ODIs during the match against New Zealand at HPCA Stadium. On Sunday, October 22, Shubman Gill made history by becoming the fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs in ODIs during India’s World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. On January 21, 2011, Hashim Amla established the record during his 40th inning in a match against India at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Gill, on the other hand, reached this milestone in just 38 ODI innings. In addition to his achievement, the right-handed batsman Shubman Gill also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record of being the fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs.

Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest to Reach Terrific ODI Record

On November 9, 2014, Dhawan established this record during his 48th inning in a match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Regarding Gill, he was just 14 runs away from reaching the milestone, and he achieved it quite effortlessly. In the seventh over, on the fourth delivery, Shubman elegantly executed a cover drive, securing four runs off Trent Boult to cross the 2000-run mark in ODIs. Gill is progressively regaining his batting form in the ongoing World Cup. The young cricketer had to sit out India’s initial two matches in the tournament due to illness.

He made his comeback in the game against Pakistan, but his wicket was taken by Shaheen Shah Afridi in that match. Gill delivered his first significant performance during India’s match against Bangladesh on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. He accumulated 53 runs from 55 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. In the match against New Zealand, Gill managed to score 26 runs, but his innings was cut short by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in the 14th over of India’s run-chase.