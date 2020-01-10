World Hindi Day 2020: Theme, History, Facts, Significance, Quotes, SMS, Status & Images: The World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10 January, every year to spread the eminence of this great language. On this occurrence, Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conduct various special events to blowout the greatness and immensity of the language through its missions out of the country. Moreover, not only the MEA but also the Department of Official Language (Rajbhasha) organises a number of events to mark this special day.

(Hindi Diwas) World Hindi Day History

At first, the World Hindi Day was initially celebrated on 10th January 2006. It is an effort to present Hindi language as National Hindi Divas which is also being witnessed on 14 September every year.

The World Hindi Day was come into consideration as the promotion of the language at the worldwide stage. While, at the national level, National Hindi Divas is being celebrated around the country.

The National Hindi Divas mark the adaptation of Hindi written in Devanagari writing as the approved language of the Union on 14 September 1949 by the Constituent Assembly.

Interesting Facts about Hindi Language: