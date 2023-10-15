From today on-wards Sharad Navratri took place in India. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September. Navratri is a Hindu festival and people celebrate this festival with Hindu religion and great zeal. Navaratri is a grand celebration to commemorate the Goddess of Power- Maa Durga. As we all know today is 1st day of Navratri and on this day worship of Maa Shailputri is done. Maa Shailputri is well known for good fortune. Now below get complete details of Navratri 1st Day. Happy Navratri Wishes

Navaratri is a Hindu festivity that traverses nine nights and is commemorated all year in the season of Autumn. On the first day of this auspicious festival the goddess, Shailaputri is worshiped. Shailputri is a demonstration of the Hindu goddess, Durga and also she is commonly known as Sati, Bhavaani, Paarvati, or Hemaavati. As per the Hindu culture, Shailaputri Mata is the ideal kind of Maa Nature. Shailaputri Mata is represented with two hands in which she keeps leister in her right hand and in the left hand she holds a lotus flower and on her forehead, a sickle-shape moon is kept. Nandi (Bull) is her Vahan.

Some of you may not know but this festival is all about Goddess Durga and her different 9 Avatars. According to the Hindu region, she is off nine different avatars including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. So, the people used to celebrate this festival because they want to show that they respect the powers and love Goddess Durga with a pure heart. Also, one of the most followed traditions, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is wearing clothes according to the Navratri color of the day and observing fast in honor of the respective form of Navdurga. Maa Durga Images

Worship Maa Shailputri On Navratri 1st Day

The first form of Maa Durga is Shailputri, who was born to the King of Mountains. “Shail” means mountain and “Putri” means daughter. Hence, she is called Shailputri – the daughter of the mountain. Maa Shailputri, an absolute form of Mother Nature, is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. She is also referred to as Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva and mother of Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. The image of Maa Shailputri is a divine lady, holding a Trishul in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand. She rides on Nandi, a bull. Sharad Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

Navratri 1st Day Colors Puja Mantra Vidhi Images Photos

Colors :

Pratipada – Navratri 1st Day Red

Mantra :

वंदे वाद्द्रिछतलाभाय चंद्रार्धकृतशेखराम |

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्री यशस्विनीम्‌ ||

Vandē vāddrichatalābhāya candrārdhakr̥taśēkharāma |

vr̥ṣārūḍhāṁ śūladharāṁ śailaputrī yaśasvinīm‌ ||

Maa Shailputri Aarti

Brahm Sanatan Devi, Shubh Phal Ki Data.

Om Jay …

Jag Jivan Jagdamba, Harihar Gun Gata

Om Jay …

Singh Ko Vahan Saje, Kundal Hai Satha.

Dev Vadhu Jaha Gavat, Nritya Karat Ta Tha.

Om Jay …

Satyug Shil Susundar, Nam Sati Kahlata.

Hemanchal Ghar Janmi, Sakhiyan Rangrata.

Om Jay …

Shumbh Nishumbh Vidare, Hemanchal Syata.

Sahas Bhuja Tanu Dharike, Chakr Liyo Hatha.

Om Jay …

Srishti Rup Tu Hi Janani, Shiv Sang Rangrata.

Nandi Bhrangi Been Lahi, Sara Madmata.

Om Jay …

Devan Araj Karat Ham, Chit Ko Lata.

Gavat De De Tali, Man Mein Rangrata.

Om Jay …

Shri Pratap Arati Maiya Ki, Jo Koi Gata.

Sada Sukhi Nit Rahta, Such Sampati Pata.

Navratri 1st Day SMS Images Photos

May Maa Durga bless you and your family with Her nine swaroops of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Devotion and Empowerment!

Happy Navratri!

*************************

Pyaar Ka Taraana Uphar Ho;

Khushiyo Ka Nazrana Beshumar Ho;

Na Rahe Koi Gam Ka Ehsaas;

Aisa Navratra Utsav Is Saal Ho.

Happy Navratri!

*************************

