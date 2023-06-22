Wrong-Way Car Crash on Highway 99 in Turlock left 1 Dead and 2 Injured

We feel sad to share that in the wrong-way crash on Highway 99 in Turlock one dead and two injured including a child. This is a very sad and heartbreaking news. It is always hearing heartful that people are losing their lives in a crash. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People want to know what actually happened. Who is responsible for this crash? The crash was very dangerous. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking and sad news is coming that A man was killed and two others, including a child, were injured in a wrong-way driving collision on Highway 99 in Turlock. This news made headlines on the. This news also grabbed the attention of the viewers. Further, the accident occurred early Tuesday morning. The police department still investigating the case. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about the identification of the victims.

Wrong-Way Car Crash

If you are searching for the identification of the victims, sorry to share that we are unable to give you information about the victim’s identification. The police department has not revealed the identity of the victims. Moreover, The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. north of Lander Avenue. A man in a white sedan was driving south in the northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. After, the serious accident the local people called the police. The officers reached the crash place imminently. Further, their vehicle was also damaged in bad condition.

The sedan crashed head-on with a Tesla traveling north at about 70 mph. The white sedan landed on its side and caught fire. Firefighters went to the scene and extinguished the flames but the driver died inside the vehicle. The driver of the Tesla, 37-year-old Thomas Guerrero of Escalon, was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP. Guerrero’s 6-year-old son suffered moderate injuries and was taken by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. The driver of the sedan is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. He has not been identified. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.