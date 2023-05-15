Wrong-Way Crash: Teen Dead Following Phoenix CCTV Footage Explained!

We are saddened to share that a teen lost their life in a Phoenix crash. Due to the wrong way, a teen lost their life. The teen died in this crash. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the internet. As per Phoenix police statement, a teenage boy lost his life due to a wrong-way crash in Phoenix. This news is making a huge controversy on social media platforms. People have many quarries reading this news. This news is getting headlines on social media platforms. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a teen boy lost his life in a crash. As per reports, the Phoenix Police Department received a call on May 14 around 8:00 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles. This crash resulted in the death of the boy. This incident happened on May 14 near 30th Street and Greenway. As per reports, the truck driver failed to stop the truck at a stop sign. The driver was going west but his truck mistakenly turn eastbound lanes. He failed to stop the truck at Greenway Road on May 14.

Further, on May 14 the big truck hit a family car in which 7 people were travelling. The truck collided with a car. After, the accident all were rushed to the hospital and now the teen boy was found dead. Further, six among seven families were injured. They got many injuries. According to the sources, the driver is taken into custody by the Phoenix Police’s department. The truck driver is taken to jail for various offenses. This news is shown on all the news channels and made headlines.

Further, according to the sources, the victim was identified as an 18 years old Marco Anthony Salgado Roman. The boy who died in the accident was only 18 years old. He was declared dead at the scene. The investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing. The victim was identified by the Phoenix police department on Monday. The incident area was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department for further investigation. In this accident teen dead and four children and 2 adults were injured in the crash. This is a very tough time for those who lost their son in an accident. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.