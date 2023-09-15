Wyatt Eaves-Nibert Cause of Death? Missing 10-year-old Found Dead From Gunshot Wound After Hunting Trip

Here, we are going to discuss the missing and death theory of Wyatt Eaves-Nibert. Recently, a 10-year-old boy went missing and was found dead. He went on a hunting trip with his grandfather but unfortunately passed away and the news of this incident is making headlines on the internet sites. Lots of people are searching online platforms to know more about this incident. Many questions are arriving in people’s minds and lots of rumors are also creating confusion on the internet. Let’s discuss every single piece of information about this incident in this article, so read continuously and completely.

According to the reports and sources, Wyatt was a 10-year-old boy who went on a hunting trip with his grandfather. During the trip, he went missing and was reportedly discovered dead. He passed away due to a gunshot wound but the exact surrounding circumstance of his demise is still not clear. About an hour after the boy vanished, his grandfather Delmar Cook reported an ATV accident and the incident unfolded when the police responded to this report. The police began an investigation and continued to find the boy but they found a dead boy with a gunshot wound.

This incident took place on Sunday 10 September 2023 when the boy and his grandfather were hunting a squirrel in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. During a squirrel hunting excursion, the boy went missing and he was carrying a .22 rifle with him but the authorities have not confirmed if they suspected any foul play. His mother said in a statement that he was a beloved child and wanted to be a Marine. He would always tell his mother that when he turned eighteen years old. He tries to be a Marine. He has many friends and everybody at school loves him a lot.

He was the cutest child in his home and was always so respectful. He was studying as a fifth-grade student at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mason County. He was born on 17 June 2013 in Point Pleasant, WV, and passed away at the age of 10 years. He was the beloved son of Franklin Scott Eaves and Adrienne Dawn (Jason) Nibert. He likes to do outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, wrestling, and heavy metal music and wants to become a military-related officer. He was close to his grandfather who was near to him at his last time. There is an investigation that is ongoing.