X Japan Heath Cause Of Death? X Japan Bassist Heath Passed Away at 55, Wiki-Bio

There is shocking news coming forward that the veteran bassist for X-Japan, Hiroshi “Heath” Morie passed away at the age of 55 years. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is running in the trends of the internet and news channels. He was a Japanese musician and singer-songwriter who had a large number of fans around the world. His death news is breathing the hearts of his family, community members, friends, and colleagues. Many questions are surfacing over the internet and social media sites. Let us know the circumstances surrounding his demise and also talk about him in brief.

Hiroshi’s death news was confirmed and announced by his friends and bandmates. He died suddenly, so all the details about his death are not revealed but our sources have fetched most of the information related to his death. He was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of this year, maybe in January 2023 but he didn’t share that he is suffering from cancer with anyone even his bandmates. He wanted to focus on his therapy and recovery without informing anyone. But, for the last few times, his health had been declining speedily which led to his death on Tuesday 7 November 2023. Several details are left to share about his death, so swipe up this page and continue.

X Japan Heath Cause Of Death?

Reportedly, he was 55 years old at the time of his death and he passed away after a long battle with cancer. Now, his death news is running in the trends and many of his fans are paying tributes. His performances were amazing and he generated a massive number of fans worldwide. If we talk about himself, His birth name was Hiroshi Morie but he was most popular by his stage name “Heath” and he was a beloved member of the community. He will be always remembered as a legend in the hearts of many.

He was born on 22 January 1968 in Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan, and became a successful musician. He was mostly known as a bass guitarist of the rock band X Japan. He joined the group in 1992, replacing Taiji Sawada and he stayed with the group until the dissolution in 1997 and reunited with the band in 2007. Social media is flooded with tributes for his loss and many popular personalities are expressing thier sorrows. Our prayers and condolences to his family at this painful time. We will update our article after getting more information. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.