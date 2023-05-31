Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels and More

There is a piece of news coming out that Xiaomi 14 Pro is set to launch soon and this news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and social media platforms. Yes, you heard right this device is going to launch and it is coming with many new features and updates. This device is created and going to be launched by Xiaomi. It is also expected that the company will release an upgrade over its current Xiaomi 13 Pro by the end of this year. Let us know the complete information about this device and also talk more about this news.

As per the exclusive sources and news, The Xiaomi brand didn’t share any information or news related to the Xiaomi 14 Pro but a well popular tipster shared some specifications of the handset on the internet sites. It is shared that the Xiaomi 14 is going to launch in series and it will unveil this device in two variants with two different display specifications. The upcoming device could be available in 120W and 90W fast charging support and it will run on Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC. Scroll down to know more about this upcoming device in this article.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants

The tipster shared that in a post on Weibo that this device will be launched in two variants with different display specifications and fast charging options. The tipster is identified as Tipster Digital Chat Station and he is an active user of social media who uploads these kinds of information on electronic devices. Tipster also shared that one variant of this device series will sport a 3D curved panel and slim bezels on all four sides while another model is said to get a 2.5D flat screen. It is also shared that the Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to have a thickness of 1mm.

Both variants are to be paired with either 120W fast charging or 90W fast charging technology and they will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging support. It is also shared that it could feature WLG High-Lens cameras. The exact price of this upcoming device is not confirmed but recently Xiaomi launched Xiaomi 13 Pro with a price tag of Rs. 79,999, so it is determined that it is priced between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 90,000. Currently, not much information has been shared and the company also didn’t announce officially. We will update our article after getting more information about this device soon and mention it in our article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.