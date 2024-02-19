Xiaomi 14 With Leica Camera Launching in India on March 7 Full Specs and Features

This article is for those who are waiting to buy a new smartphone and are interested to know more about the upcoming smartphones in the Indian market. Reportedly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Xiaomi 14 with Leica camera system is going to launch in India. Xiaomi India company had recently shared a post on Twitter related to its launching and it is attracting the attention of netizens. Many are showing their interest in knowing more about it, so we made an article and shared all the available details. Let’s continue your reading to know more such as price, features, launching date, where to buy, and more.

Recently, Xiaomi India announced that the company will launch its latest flagship, Xiaomi 14 with a Leica camera scheduled to officially launch on 7 March 2024 in the Indian market. It is also the company’s second Leica-branded smartphone which is going to launch in India and it will be easily available in the Indian company. This smartphone was first originally launched in China in October 2023 and then, the company brought it to the global market. Now this device is going to be launched in India and this is good news for those who are waiting for the new smartphone. Keep reading…

Xiaomi 14 With Leica Camera Launching in India

This device was also one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC-powered smartphones to launch in China and now, it is going to available in the Indian market. Let’s talk about the fetures of Xiaomi 14, it will be the most compact flagship from the company this year that offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50 primary MP camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50 MP telephoto sensor and OLED flat TCL C8 LTPO panel. It also fetures a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging and runs HyperOS based on Android 14. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Moreover, Xiaomi 14 will be available in four variants including 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB but there is no details about the company is launching the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India. The main camera features a Leica Summilux optical lens with an advanced ƒ/1.6 aperture and a light fusion sensor. It has a 6.36 inch AMOLED display, refresh rate 120Hz and touch sampling rate 480Hz. It has five Cortex-A720 performance cores, two of which are clocked at 3.0 GHz and the other three at 3.2 GHz. The device will be launched in the Indian market for purchase on March 7, 2024, but exact details on how to purchase it are unclear.