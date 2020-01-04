Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Specifications & Features Leaks Rumors Launch Date Images :- A we all know that Xiaomi is lately being working on two highly anticipated smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi Note and Mi Note 10 Pro. Earlier also, these two have been confirmed to be in the works by the company itself, and were teased by the phone maker at Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon tech summit that was held in Hawaii previously this month.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Specs & Features Leak Ahead of Launch

But in spite of all this, there has been little details that has been accessible about the internals of the device however we’ve been treated to a number of leaks as well as reports about the Mi 10 series. At the same time, there has been some first full specification leak of the two devices.

The leak on the other hand comes courtesy of a user on Weibo who has posted an image on the Chinese microblogging site. The image reportedly covers not just the complete specs of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 but also at the same time comprises their price as well as its variants. The leak also claims that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is going to be almost identical in specs and will also pack the same design.

Though, there will be some differences between the two. The two phones are being said to bring with them different battery packs as well as some camera set-ups. Apart from this, the two phones are going to bring the same specs, comprising the same display and chipset.

Mi 10 Specifications & Features Leaks Rumors

If the current leak is to be believed, the Mi 10 will bring with it an OLED display that’s 6.5-inches or more in size and would run at 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset, and pack four rear cameras, comprising a Sony IMX686 primary sensor sat next to a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and 5-megapixel sensor.

The last one might possibly be for depth sensing or even macro photography. The smartphone would also comprises of 30x digital zoom.

The Mi 10 is also expected to pack a 4,500mAh with support for triple fast-charging technology as well as 40W fast wired charging, along with 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

But, at the same time the post doesn’t reveal the precise pricing of the phone, it hints that the Mi branded phone might possibly come in total three configurations with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The pricing might possibly begin at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs. 32,700).

Mi 10 Pro Price Full Specs Images

The Mi 10 Pro will get a Snapdragon 865 SoC and is being tipped to come sporting the same 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED display rumoured to be used on the Mi 10. The Mi 10 Pro is said to have a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired to a 48-megapixel secondary sensor along with a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. There would also be an 8-megapixel sensor for depth sensing support.

The smartphone would also maintain the Mi 10’s 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, this one might possibly support up to 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

As far as the price is concerned, the Mi 10 Pro is said to start at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs. 38,900) for the entry 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may possibly be sold for a price of CNY 4,099 (approx Rs. 42,000), while the other model 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant may make its way to the market priced at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs. 46,000).