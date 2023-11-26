Xiaomi Redmi 13C Soon to Launch in India Full Specs and Features and More

It is coming forward that Xiaomi Redmi 13C is going to launch in India and this news is creating a great on the internet sites. It will be a good time for those who are waiting to buy a new phone and curious to know the details about it. This device is available on the global market and now it is said that it soon launch in India with a better chipset. The pictures of this device are running on the top of the internet sites. Here, we have shared all the details related to this device such as features, price, and many more.

Our sources have been deeply searched and gained all the available details. As per the exclusive sources, the Indian version of this device will boast a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset instead of the Helio G85 and the former is a newer chip based on a more recent manufacturing process and bumps up the clock speed. It is also reported that the company didn’t change anything else for the Indian version. The features, designs, working, specialization as well as everything are the same as the global version of this device. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C Soon to Launch

Redmi 13C features a 6.74-inch touchscreen and HD+ IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. A 50MP + 2MP camera combo on the back, leaving the 8MP selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and supports charging of 18W. Furthermore, The processor of this device is Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85. If we talk about the storage, it features RAM of 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB, and the ROM of 128 GB or 256 GB. The operating system of this phone is Android 13. It is confirmed that this device will be launch soon in India but the exact date is not revealed yet.

Some sources have also claimed that this device may also have the outer features including microSD card slot, Audio jack, USB Type-C port, a Soft-light ring for selfies, and Filters that emulate classic film camera styles. It will be available to buy from the shops and the ex-showroom of the company. Many social media users are expressing their reactions by commenting on the internet and sharing their responses. It will be launched in India soon. We have mentioned all the details above in this article and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.