Yamaha YZF R3 and MT-03 To Be Launched in India Full Specification Features

It is a great time for those people who are talking and thinking about buying a new two-wheeler bike. After coming out the launching date of this vehicle, it created a buzz on the internet and many are showing thier interest in this topic.

The pictures of this vehicle have been shared on the internet and rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. Our sources have fetched a lot of details about Yamaha twins, the YZF R3 and MT-03. Yamaha India showcased these vehicles at the Bharat GP and it has a feature of 300cc. Both vehicles are available at the Bharat GP for showcase and it is a Japanese brand. It is shared that both bikes will be launched in December 2023. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about its features and more.

Yamaha YZF R3 and MT-03 To Be Launched in India

Both bikes will have a feature of the 300-400cc segment gaining momentum. The R3 will compete against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400, TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and the upcoming Aprilia RS 457. On the other side, MT-03 will compete with the newly launched KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310, and the BMW G 310. It is also shared that it will make the MT-03 the only twin-cylinder naked bike in the segment. The unofficial booking for the Yamaha bikes has commenced at some dealerships with the token amount ranging between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Both bikes featured a 321cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill developing 42bhp and 29.6Nm. The pictures of both bikes are gathering a lot of attention and many are sharing thier reactions. It also featured an LCD with a speedometer, odometer, trip meter, tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel level readout, and linked to a six-speed gearbox. Both are receiving a huge love and seem to miss out on smartphone connectivity. The suspension setup for both bikes included USD front forks and a mono-shock and the braking hardware comprised a single front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS which are mounted on 17-inch wheels wrapped in road-biased rubber.