Yamba Murder-Suicide: Wayne Smith & Noah Shot and Killed, Death Family, Wiki-Bio

Recently the news has come on the internet that police have been inquiring about the deaths of Wayne Smith & Noah in a coastal New South Wales town as a murder-suicide. As per the report, a father and son have been found dead in a possible murder-suicide that has come to light. Now this news has been gaining huge attention from people as they are searching the news on the internet as are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, 58 years old Wayne Smith and his son Noah who was 15 years old were found dead inside a home on Kookaburra Circuit in Yamba in a suspected murder-suicide. On Friday, Supt. Shane Cribb mentioned the incident as “disastrous” and highlighted the effects it will have on the neighborhood. He asserted that Before the deaths, there was nothing to suggest that someone was in a dangerous condition. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Yamba Murder-Suicide

This tragic accident happened at around 1.10 pm on Thursday, 1 June 2023, emergency personnel was called to a residence in Yamba, around 128 km south of Byron Bay, after reports of two bodies have been found. Police found the bodies of Wayne Smith and his son. They both were been living in the area for at least ten years and were identified as father and son by their neighbors. Noah played junior football, and Wayne spent more than 40 years in the local Port Authority. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The 58 years old Wayne Smith was a licensed gun owner, as per the New South Wales Police, and "investigators have requested his licensing history from the NSW Firearms Registry." Smith worked with the Port Authority of NSW. Since the news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to the family and paid tribute to them. Currently, there is no information about the news as the investigation is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon.