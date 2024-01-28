Yamuna Expressway Car Crash: Despite Cameras, Speed Limits. CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Despite the presence of cameras and speed limits, car crashes on the Yamuna Expressway show no signs of decreasing. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Despite the implementation of CCTV cameras and prominent signboards indicating specified speed limits for motorists on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida district, the frequency of road accidents on this stretch remains unabated.

On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m., a multiple head-on vehicle collision occurred on the Yamuna Expressway, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries, according to the police. According to the police, while traveling from Noida to Agra in the Jewar police station area, a collision occurred approximately 30 km ahead on the road. The incident involved a bus colliding with a canter truck, attributed to dense fog conditions. After the collision involving a canter truck and a bus, two additional cars collided with the bus, resulting in injuries to nine individuals. Tragically, Satya Prakash, a resident of Koyla village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, lost his life in the incident.

Yamuna Expressway Car Crash

A police team promptly arrived at the accident site, transporting the injured victims to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment. In response to the dense fog on the road, the involved vehicles in the collision have been cleared from the location to prevent potential collisions among other vehicles traveling on the road. Previously, on December 27, a road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway due to dense fog, involving nearly 12 vehicles colliding with each other. A significant measure has been implemented to mitigate accidents arising from fog and mist on the Yamuna Expressway. Starting December 15, a designated speed limit has been imposed on vehicles traversing the Yamuna Expressway. The speed of vehicles previously running at 100 km per hour has been reduced to 75 km per hour. These directives will be strictly enforced on the Yamuna Expressway from December 15 to February 15.

All toll plaza booths on this highway will be equipped with reflective tape, signs/reflections, and fog lights. The existing reflective tapes on the Yamuna Expressway have insufficient sign/reflection, contributing to low visibility and potential accidents. To address this issue, immediate installation of enhanced reflective tapes and fog lights at the entry/exit points of the expressway is planned. To curb the rising number of accidents on the expressway, IIT Delhi conducted a survey, identifying deficiencies on this route, and subsequently, the Yamuna Expressway Authority has initiated corrective measures based on the survey findings.