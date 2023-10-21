Headline

Yarmouth Accident: 4 Hurt as Pickup Truck Crashes into Bank CCTV Footage

7 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

A video has gone viral on the internet and gaining a lot of attention from the viewers. According to the sources, four people were injured badly in a fatal pickup truck. The pickup truck crashes into a bank in Yarmouth. The crash video is also shared on the internet. People are massively searching for the viral video of the crash. The video is too sensitive and may affect someone’s view. Recently, crash videos have become a main topic on the internet. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. If you are interested to know this in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Yarmouth Accident

According to the sources, 4 people were badly injured in the fatal crash. A truck has crashed into the side of the bank. In this crash, the cars were also damaged badly. The horrible crash took place at TD Bank in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. This was a pickup truck that mistakenly collided with a TD Bank in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. As per the police statement, four people were injured. The TD Bank on Route 28 crash is under investigation. Initially, the crash was described as a major accident. Keep reading.

4 Hurt as Pickup Truck Crashes into Bank

The crash video is available on various social media platforms. In the viral crash video, it is clearly seen that a pickup truck crashed into the side of the bank wall, leaving other cars damaged. The local people informed about the tragedy to the police. Their local people come to help the driver of the truck. The pickup truck flew across the lane of travel, and three cars were damaged. The bank’s wall is also broken. This major accident took place on October 20, 2023, in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The injured people were imminently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Swipe up the page.

The fatal crash happened around 11:30 a.m. We will try to give you every single piece of news of the recent crash. Initially, the pickup truck collided with a sign, knocking debris onto a bystander, and leaving two other cars damaged. Furthermore, the crash news was first shared by the Yarmouth Police Dept. through a social media post. During the accident time, a total of six people were inside the bank, however, no one was badly injured. The defected area is closed by the police department. Overall, this news reminds us about safety. The investigation is still ongoing. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

