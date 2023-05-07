Yashoda Pandey Death Reason? Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar’s Mother Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known journalist Ravish Kumar’s mother Yashoda Pandey has passed away reportedly. Recently this news has come on the internet many many people are saddened and shocked. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about Yashoda Pandey and her cause of death. The news of her demise left her close ones in shock and pain. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar’s circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. According to the report, an Indian journalist Ravish Kumar is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday, 2 May 2023. Ravish Kumar shared his mother’s demise news on the social media platform. Since the news came on the internet many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. Reportedly, Yashoda Pandey passed away after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Yashoda Pandey Death Reason?

After learning about Ravish Kumar’s mother’s passing news numerous social media users have offered condolence to Ravish Kumar over the demise of his mother. Nitish Kumar who is a Bihar Chief Minister has tweeted “Sad by the death of senior journalist Mr Ravish Kumar’s mom Yashoda Pandey. She was a social and pious woman. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the dead soul.” Many people are broken by Yashoda Pandey’s passing news as she was a very kind lady and she will be always remembered by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ravish Kumar is one of the best Indian Journalists, authors and media characters. He was a Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India. He hosted a number of programmes including the channel's flagship weekday show Prime Time, Ravish Ki Report, Hum Log and Des ki Baat. He is a native of Motihari in Bihar who achieved huge success in his career due to his best work. Yashoda Pandey's passing news is very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family.