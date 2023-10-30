Headline

Ybor City Shooting: Two Dead, at Least 18 Injured in Weekend CCTV Video Footage

19 mins ago

by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we will talk about the shooting incident that recently happened in Tampa and the news of this shooting incident is gathering huge attention over the news channels. Ybor City’s name is also getting attention and it is coming out that it was the place where this whole mass shooting incident took place. It is rapidly circulating in the trends of social media pages and attracting the attention of the people and netizens. Many are hitting the search engine platforms and raising multiple questions. Let’s know the exact circumstances of this incident and also talk about how many individuals were involved in this incident.

Ybor City Shooting

Let us clarify that the exact details of this incident are not revealed. After coming out of this shooting incident news, it became a topic of discussion and many are showing thier interest to know more. The news of this shooting is spreading like wildfire over the internet and social media pages. Our sources have fetched a lot of details regarding this incident and we will try to cover all the details in this article, so keep reading. The authorities also shared some reports about this shooting incident. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Ybor City Shooting

Recently, a mass shooting incident occurred in Ybor City located in Tampa, Florida. It is mostly renowned for its lively energy and cultural diversity. A horrifying mass shooting took place early Sunday at Ybor City in which three people lost thier lives and four suffered major injuries. Reportedly, an active shooter opened fire on the bustling crowds of Ybor City. The incident place, normally bustling with life along 7th Avenue with its boutiques, vintage shops, and Latin American restaurants, suddenly became a scene of chaos and terror. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and keep reading.

After this mass shooting incident, the officials were informed by the locals and they immediately reached the incident. Initial reports indicate that a large police presence was immediately dispatched to the area, responding to the terrifying reports of an active shooter. The authorities found a grim scene unfolding, there were fatally wounded while four others suffered serious injuries after arriving at the incident scene. The victims were admitted to the hospital and the authorities continued the investigation. However, the exact detail is not revealed and no more information is coming forward. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

