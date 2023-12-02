Yezier Centeno Accident: 16-year-old Resident, Dirt Bike Crash, CCTV Video Footage

The recent viral news is coming that a very well-known and renowned biker lost his life in a serious crash. In this article, we are going to talk about Yezier Centeno. As per the sources, the member of the Massachusetts Yezier Centeno passed away in a dirt bike crash. We are announcing the passing of Yezier Centeno. He was a beloved native of Springfield, Massachusetts. Currently, the accident news of Yezier Centeno is at the top of the social media headlines. People are coming on the internet and wondering the cause of the crash. This article will help you learn the circumstances surrounding the crash. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, a very well-known rider Yezier Centeno lost his life in a dirt bike crash. The heartbreaking incident happened on November 29, 2023, around 8:15 pm. He was a beloved native of Springfield, Massachusetts. The dirt biker Yezier Centeno was 16 years old at the time of his passing. The horrific crash took place on Plumtree Road. The sudden passing of Yezier Centeno sent shockwaves over the web. As we earlier mentioned the incident happened in the 300 block of Plumtree Road in which he lost his life. During the crash, he was riding a dirt bike. Read more in the next section.

Yezier Centeno Accident

If you are wondering about the cause of the crash let us inform you that Yezier Centeno was hit with a crub which caused a fatal crash into a public works sign. The Springfield Police actively responded to the incident and shared with the family about his injuries. After the crash, he was imminently rushed to Baystate Medical Centre. Sadly, after so many efforts and treatment he could not survive and the doctors declared him dead. The medical team seriously worked to save the victim but later he was pronounced dead. Scroll down the page.

The unexpected passing of Yezier Centeno left the community in disbelief and shock. He lost his life at a young age due to a sudden mistake. He will always remembered by his loved ones. The department is working on the case to get more details about the crash. The incident mostly affected the life of his family and the Springfield community. The incident turned the happiness moment of his family into a deep sorrow. Due to the lack of details we are unable to give you much information regarding the crash.