Yohanes Kidane Case: Body of Missing Netflix Engineer Yohanes Kidane Found in San Francisco

Yohanes Kidane was a Netflix Engineer. The breaking news is coming that a Netflix Engineer was found dead. His passing news has left the whole community. He was missing for several days. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it's gone viral and created a huge controversy. This news is circulating all around the internet. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Yohanes Kidane, a Netflix software engineer from San Jose. He was missing for the last month. After the investigation, his dead body was found. Netflix engineer was 22 years old at the time of his passing. Netizens hit the search engine regarding his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? There are many questions that have been raised after his passing. We know that death is part of life but we don’t know when our body left the soul. Scroll down the page to know more.

Yohanes Kidane Case

If you are searching for his cause of death he died by suicide in San Jose, California. This tragedy happened in August 2023. Before starting his new profession he had gone missing and after an investigation, his dead body was discovered. This news left many people devasted. Yohanes Kidane was last seen on August 14, 2023. Before his passing, he was living in downtown San Jose. His passing news was shared by Rose through social media posts in which she wrote “A passing boat in the waters northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge discovered the body of Yohanes Kidane on August 29th. The coroner has identified him and the cause of death is determined to be suicide.

As we earlier mentioned his cause of death is claimed as suicide. As per the sources, Kidane suffered blunt-force injuries as a result of drowning. His personal things also were found as two laptops and unopened personal documents in his bag. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace.