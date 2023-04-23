‘Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Today we are going to share some big news. Eric Braden has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing immunotherapy to treat the high-grade cancer cells near his bladder. The veteran Young and the Restless star posted a 13-minute video on Facebook on Friday, saying he had problems with his prostate while recovering from recent knee replacement surgery, prompting a health scare. “I hate to get this personal but I think it might be good for some of the larger public who may or may not hear it,” he said.

Braden said the prostate problem displayed itself to the point where he was urinating frequently, about every half hour. A urologist suggested that he get an uplift, which relieves pressure on the urethra. But before undergoing that procedure, Braden said the urination problem “got so bad I couldn’t urinate.” “And that my friend I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I’ve had,” he said. Braden would eventually pull into Los Angeles for a second opinion at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where one of the pioneers of Eurolift treated him. He returned to the hospital a few days later, though it’s unclear exactly when, and that’s when Braden said doctors analyzed him with cancer. The plan changed to the doctor performing the uplift, at which point Braden said the doctor would remove the cancer.

Braden said he was asked to return a week later after surgery to remove cancer. And after looking at the biopsy report, Braden said that “among the low-grade cancer cells were some high-grade cancer cells” near his bladder. He said the urologist told him he would treat the high-grade cancer cells with immunotherapy once a week for six weeks. Braden said, this past week, he went through the second season. Some of the side effects are flu-like symptoms, he said. The 82-year-old actor said he is currently under the weather but continues to do mild exercise, something he said is “difficult for an athlete”.

“So that’s where I am now,” said the actor, who has continued to work on the soap despite his diagnosis. “I’m a little under the weather, but not really much. I’ve learned to listen to my body more now and not freak out. I’m going to get over it. And I’ll be in top form again soon.”What began as a three-week Y&R guest spot in 1980, Braeden turned that opportunity into over 40 seasons as Victor Newman. The Young and the Restless celebrated its 50th anniversary last month, and in honor of that special occasion, Entertainment Tonight and CBS aired The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration. For further information stay tuned.