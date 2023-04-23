Young Gethins Car Crash: How Did The Young Boxer Die?

Today we are going to share very shocking news that is Talented young boxer killed in an early morning Sligo crash. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. He had a lot of fans who loved him a lot.

In a tribute posted on social media, Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Manorhamilton, said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was seven He was a pleasure to train always ready to learn and he was a very well-respected young guy in and out of the ring.

Young Gethins Car Crash

A talented young boxer has been killed in a car accident in Sligo. Oran Gethins, 20, of The Woodlands, Ballytivan, Sligo and East Rock Valley, Dromahair, County Leitrim, died in the crash in Rathbrughan on Saturday morning. area of ​​Sligo, not far from his home. He was the beloved son of Andrew and Maeve and the brother of Zach.

“He won an Irish title for the club in 2016. His father is also our junior section coach. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his father, mother, and younger brother and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time.” Rest in Peace Champ. “Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a single car fatal crash. The dead have been taken to Sligo University Hospital’s mortuary, where a post-mortem will be carried out. The scene and the car were examined by Garda forensic crash investigators and the road was reopened to traffic. Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

They are appealing for road users to provide this with camera footage (including dash-cams) from the scene in Rathbrughan, Sligo. "God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but he is in a better place now, and may he rest easy.