Your Complete Guide to Term Insurance – Benefits, Coverage, Exclusions, and More

What is Term Insurance?

Term insurance stands as the simplest form of life insurance, offering invaluable financial protection to your family at pretty affordable rates.

Unlike other types of life insurance policies, term insurance is designed with a primary focus on providing a substantial life cover (sum assured) while keeping the premium rates relatively low. This means that you can secure a significant amount of coverage for your loved ones without straining your budget.

In the unfortunate event of the insured individual’s demise during the policy’s term, the chosen sum assured is paid out to the nominee. With this amount, the policyholder’s family remains financially secure in times of need.

Types of Term Insurance Plans

In the UAE, term insurance plans are available in various types, catering to different security needs and family obligations.

Let’s explore the different types of term insurance plans available:

Level Term Insurance – The most common term plan in the UAE, level term insurance offers coverage at a fixed and unchanging premium throughout the policy tenure. It is known for being the most affordable option among all the term insurance plans.

Increasing Term Plan – An increasing term insurance plan operates differently from level term insurance, as it progressively raises the assured sum every year at a predetermined rate. This type of plan is ideal for individuals with evolving life situations, as the increasing assured sum helps them tackle inflation and ensures adequate coverage as their financial responsibilities grow.

Decreasing Term Plan – In contrast to increasing term plans, decreasing term insurance reduces the assured sum over time, typically on an annual basis. The declining rate of the assured sum is pre-specified based on factors such as age and health at the time of purchasing the insurance.

Decreasing term plans suit individuals with active loans or mortgages since the plan aligns with the idea that one’s financial liabilities decrease with age, reducing the need for a higher assured sum.

Return of Premium Term Insurance – A relatively new addition to the term insurance landscape, the return of premium term insurance incorporates a saving component that sets it apart from conventional term insurance plans.

If you outlive the insurance tenure, all the premiums paid until maturity are returned to you. However, to avail of the premium return, you must refrain from making any claims during the policy term.

Convertible Term Insurance – With a convertible term insurance plan, policyholders have the invaluable option of converting their term policy into whole life insurance, endowment, or money-back plans. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing changing financial circumstances.

Features and Benefits of Term Insurance

Now that we have a clear understanding of what term life insurance entails, it’s essential to dive into the features and benefits that make term insurance plans a great choice for financially covering your loved ones.

Given below are some of the primary advantages and characteristics of term insurance –

Higher Life Cover – Up to AED 5 Million: Term insurance offers an extensive life cover (up to AED 5 Million), providing financial security to the family in the event of the untimely demise of the policyholder

Flexible Tenure – 5 to 35 Years: Term insurance plans grant you the flexibility to choose the duration of coverage that aligns with your specific needs and financial goals. With the tenures ranging from 5 to 35 years, you can tailor your policy’s validity period to cover critical life events and responsibilities.

Comprehensive Coverage against Eventualities: Term insurance comprehensively covers various eventualities related to natural causes and health-related issues. By securing this protection, you can provide your family with the necessary financial resources to cope with life’s uncertainties.

Protection against Accidental Death or Disability: In addition to covering death due to natural causes, term insurance plans also protect against accidental death or disability. This feature ensures that your family remains financially secure even in the face of unforeseen accidents.

Enhanced Coverage with Multiple Rider Options: Term insurance plans come with various rider options that allow you to enhance your plan’s coverage at nominal additional rates. These riders, such as critical illness, accidental death benefit, or waiver of premium riders, offer additional financial protection and can be tailored to suit your specific needs.

Multiple Payment Options: Term insurance provides you with the flexibility to choose from different payment options, such as annual, semi-annual, quarterly, or monthly premiums.

Versatile Payout Options: Term insurance plans also offer diverse payout options for your beneficiaries. Depending on your preferences and financial requirements, the sum assured can be paid out as a lump sum or in instalments over time.

Who Can Buy Term Insurance Plan in UAE?

Term insurance plans in the UAE are accessible to a wide range of individuals, including both UAE residents and expatriates living in the country. This inclusive approach ensures that both local citizens and foreign nationals can avail themselves of the benefits of term insurance to safeguard their family’s well-being.

When it comes to the age range for purchasing term insurance, individuals between the ages of 20 and 60 are usually eligible to apply. With that said, it is highly recommended to consider purchasing term insurance at a younger age.

Opting for term insurance early in life offers several advantages such as lower premiums, an extended coverage period, and so forth.

Inclusions and Exclusions of Term Insurance Policy

When it comes to safeguarding your loved one’s future, a term insurance plan offers comprehensive coverage against a wide range of life’s uncertainties. However, understanding the inclusions and exclusions of your policy is vital to ensure that your family is adequately protected without worrying about claim rejections in unfortunate circumstances.

Let’s take a closer look at what is covered and what is not under a term insurance plan in the UAE.

General Inclusions of Term Insurance Plans

Death due to natural causes or medical conditions

Death due to accidents

Diagnosis of a terminal illness with less than 12 months of survival period

Diagnosis of critical illnesses

Permanent and total disability during the insurance policy’s tenure

Premium waiver in case of total disability due to sickness or accident

General Exclusions of Term Insurance Plan

Death after the maturity of term insurance

Death due to an undisclosed or pre-existing health condition

Claims against lapsed insurance

Death due to foreign invasions, wars, or warlike situations

Death due to suicides

Any criminal activity (as per UAE laws) that leads to death

Death caused due to sexually transmitted diseases like HIV-AIDS

Death due to alcohol or drug abuse

Death due to pregnancy-related complications

Why Do You Need Term Insurance?

Term insurance is an essential component of a comprehensive financial plan. Mentioned below are the pointers explaining why obtaining term insurance is essential –

The sum assured from the policy can help your family cover their daily expenses, outstanding debts, and future financial goals. This way, you can easily ensure the necessary financial support for your family during challenging times.

As age advances, the likelihood of developing lifestyle diseases increases. Some term insurance plans offer critical illness protection, which not only covers death but also provides financial security during your lifetime. The critical illness benefit offers financial protection against life-threatening health conditions like cancer, heart attacks, and so forth.

By opting for a term plan with adequate coverage, parents can ensure that their children’s education and marriage expenses are taken care of even if they are not around.

It also allows you to plan for the future with confidence, knowing that you have taken the necessary steps to protect your family’s future.

Proactive Step towards a Strong Financial Foundation

In the ever-changing landscape of life, one constant remains – the need to safeguard our loved one’s future. Term insurance offers a shield against life’s uncertainties.

From providing a safety net for your family’s monthly needs to securing your hard-earned assets and mitigating risks related to lifestyle, term insurance proves its worth as a crucial pillar of any comprehensive financial plan.

Take the plunge into a world of financial security – invest in term insurance and embrace a future filled with hope, assurance, and promise!