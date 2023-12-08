Youth, Boy Burnt Alive in Road Accident in Belagavi, CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we are going to talk about the tragic accident that happened in Belagavi. There were a total of four people involved in this accident, out of which two lost their lives and two survived. It is reported that the accident was horrific and left a frightening impact on the local people and those who were at the scene at the time of the accident. An investigation is also ongoing and the news of this accident is making headlines on the news channels. It is attracting the interest of many and several questions are arriving on the internet. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this accident.

According to the exclusive sources, a collision incident occurred when a car and tipper truck collided badly and it happened when they were returning to their village. It took place on Wednesday late night 6 December 2023 near Devagiri, Bambaraga Cross in Belagavi taluk. The authorities stated the car caught fire when the diesel tank of the tipper truck burst following this collision. The authorities are on the way to understanding the exact details of this accident and everything will be clear after the complete investigation. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to get more details.

Youth, Boy Burnt Alive in Road Accident in Belagavi

Further, four individuals were involved in this accident and they were identified as Mahesh Belgaonkar, Mohan Maruti Belgaonka, and Sneha Belgaonkar. It is reported that Mohan and Samiksha died in this accident and it is also shared that Mohan belongs from Bambaraga and he was 24 years old at the time of death and Samiksha was 12 years old at the time of demise. On the other hand, Mahesh Belgaonkar and Sneha Belgaonkar were also involved in this accident and they were in the car. They were injured seriously in this accident and they were rescued by the locals. Keep reading to know more.

Presently, the injured individuals are getting treatment for the injuries that they sustained in this accident. Due to this collision, the diesel tank of the truck and the car caught fire. After this incident, the firefighters arrived at the incident scene. Mohan and Samiksha were burnt alive in the vehicle while the other two were getting treatment for their injuries. The exact reason behind this collision is not revealed yet while the investigation is ongoing and we will update our article soon.