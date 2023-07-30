Youth Congress leader arrested for thrashing wife to death over fight

Recently, a youth Congress leader has been arrested for thrashing his own wife to death over domestic violence. This viral news is from Hyderabad. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. The leader is now in police custody. The Hyderabad news is becoming a new topic on the internet. People are hugely searching for viral news. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page to know more viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Youth Congress Leader Arrested For Murder

According to the sources, tragedy struck in Hyderabad when a youth Congress leader was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death in a fit of rage. The incident, which occurred on July 14, has sent shockwaves through the city, highlighting the urgent need for stricter laws and heightened awareness regarding domestic violence. According to the police, Vallabh Reddy, a prominent figure in the local youth Congress, had an altercation with his wife, Lahari. The argument quickly escalated, resulting in Reddy physically assaulting his wife. In a disturbing turn of events, instead of seeking medical assistance immediately, Reddy and his family members rushed Lahari to Apollo Hospital. However, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Vallabh Reddy is a very well-known Congress leader. His wife’s name was Lahari. Lahari was 27 years old at the time of her demise. Her treatment was ongoing in the Apollo Hospital. After so many efforts and treatments doctors declared her dead. As per the doctor’s reports, she fell down when she was working at her home and there are also head injuries seen in the reports. This incident happened on July 14, 2023. Her dead body gave to her family after the post-mortem. The case is filed under section 174.

Not only this, as per the autopsy reports she had also internal and abdominal injuries too. In conclusion, the tragic death of Lahari serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action against domestic violence. It is crucial for society, as well as the legal system, to work hand in hand to provide a safe and supportive environment for victims. It is only through collective effort and unwavering commitment that we can hope to eradicate this heinous crime and ensure a better and safer future for all. Further, Hyderabad Congress Leader Vallabh Reddy has been sent to judicial custody by the authority. Keep following this page to know more viral news.