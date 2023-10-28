Youth Dies In Accident Near Navale Bridge CCTV Video Footage

The breaking news is coming that a 23-year-old man lost his life in a fatal accident. According to the sources, a two-wheeler rider lost his life in a fatal accident. Currently, the Mangaluru accident news is on the news channel headlines and circulating over the internet. The people are showing their interest in knowing about the Mangaluru accident news in detail. The moment the Mangaluru accident news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left the nation shocked. Sadly in this fatal accident, a 23-year-old youth lost his life. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a two-wheeler rider passed away after being involved in an accident. The fatal accident took place at a curve near Ambika Nagae in Kavoor. People are massively searching for the identification of the victim. The authority revealed the identification of the victim. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. As we know accident cases are increasing day by day. It is important to follow all the safety rules. Swipe up that page.

Youth Dies In Accident

Now, the question is raised what was the name of the deceased who lost his precious life in an accident? According to the sources, the deceased name is identified as Veeresh. He passed away on Friday in a two-wheeler accident. Further, Veeresh was only 23 years old at the time of his passing. Many people show their grief for the late Veeresh. What happened to him? What was the cause of the accident? The deceased Veeresh who was driving the two-wheeler on the day of the accident lost control of the vehicle. Read more in the next section.

As we earlier mentioned Veeresh lost control of the vehicle. Later the vehicle collided with a side tree. After the accident, he was badly injured and died on the spot. The two-wheeler was also damaged. The authority informed his famous about the accident and sent the dead body for the post-mortem. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for his family. Many people lost their lives in accidents. The deceased passed away due to severe injuries. The authority has not shared much information about the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family who lost their loved ones. If we get any other information regarding this news we will let you know on the same site.