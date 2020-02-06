YouTube to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface Next Month :- YouTube is withdrawing its classic desktop interface that was provided earlier to the current Material Design-based skin that it has launched with a dark theme back in August 2017. The latest change is going to happen in March. This in other term means that you won’t be able to use the older version of YouTube which is being beginning from March.

In addition to that, if you’re using an older version, then you are going to receive a notification providing you the option to “Switch to the new YouTube” effortlessly. It is quite questionable that a lot of users are on the dated interface since YouTube launched its redesign over a couple of years ago.

On the other hand, the Google-owned site is still providing the option to opt-out of the new experience as well as continue using the older version on desktop.

The YouTube team also made the announcement by writing in a blog post, “Enter 2020 and the older versions are missing many of the new features and design improvements we’ve introduced over the past 3 years, including top requests based on your feedback… That’s why the older version will be going away in March and you’ll only be able to access newer desktop versions to enjoy the best of YouTube,”

At the same time, users can also experience the changes in the new YouTube interface by simply using the Switch to the new YouTube option. There are also some users that may also need to update their Web browsers for making them compatible with the latest version.

Earlier, YouTube restored its interface with Material Design elements as well as a new logo back in August 2017. The site on the other hand also brought some redesigns in the recent past for providing a fresh experience over what we had previously.

In addition to that, one of the changes that would affect the users on the classic interface to move to the latest interface would be the dark theme that was expanded as well as reached to iOS and Android devices in the year 2018.