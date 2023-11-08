YouTuber Elvish Yadav Grilled For Three Hours in ‘Snake Venom Rave’ Investigation

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that YouTuber Elvish Yadav was interrogated for a duration of three hours in the ‘snake venom rave’ incident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. For nearly three hours, the Noida Police interrogated YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with the ‘snake venom rave’ case. Concurrently, a medical report revealed that one of the five snakes submitted for examination had its venom glands surgically removed. Noida Police have interviewed YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav regarding his involvement in the suspected use of snake venom at a local rave party.

Elvish Yadav discreetly presented himself at the Sector-20 Police Station to evade media attention. He may also undergo questioning on Wednesday. The YouTuber gained significant attention last week when snakes and snake venom were discovered at a Noida rave party, leading to the arrest of five individuals on charges of using snake venom at the event. Subsequently, during the interrogation of the suspects, Elvish Yadav’s name surfaced.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Grilled For Three Hours

Allegedly, the individuals in custody disclosed that they used to provide snakes for events hosted by the 26-year-old winner of Bigg Boss OTT. Simultaneously, the forest department had dispatched five snakes for a medical assessment. According to the medical report, a cobra had its venom gland surgically removed, while the remaining four snakes were confirmed to be non-poisonous. The removal of a snake’s venom glands is a punishable offense under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, carrying a potential seven-year jail term for those found guilty.



Following the medical evaluation, the snakes were released into the forest, with the court’s approval. On Friday, the Noida Police apprehended five individuals on charges of purportedly utilizing snake venom at rave gatherings. Elvish Yadav was implicated during the police interrogation of the detained suspects. The offenders disclosed that they used to provide snakes for parties hosted by the winner of Big Boss OTT. In a phone conversation obtained by India Today TV, one of the accused was overheard informing the complainant that he could procure various types of snakes for him, with a disclaimer that he wouldn’t assume responsibility for any associated risks.

The complainant, posing as a prospective snake venom customer and also a wildlife activist, mentioned to the accused, “I got your contact from Elvish Yadav.” Elvish Yadav has vehemently denied all allegations against him, deeming them “baseless” and lacking any truth. In an Instagram video post, the YouTuber stated his full willingness to cooperate with the police and accept responsibility if any accusations are substantiated. The 26-year-old YouTuber has also issued a threat to file a lawsuit against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi in response to her call for his arrest in the case.