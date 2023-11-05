Headline

YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Defence After Case Over Snakes Found at Rave

36 seconds ago
by Vandna Chauhan

These days, the name of Alvish Yadav is becoming increasingly viral on the internet because he was accused in the case of snakes found in a rave. Yes, you heard it right. This news about Alvish Yadav is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. Even after hearing this news, people have asked questions, they want to know in depth whether the allegations leveled against Alvish are true or not. However, keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to a case. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know about this matter in depth.

Elvish Yadav

As you all know Elvish Yadav is a very famous YouTuber who remains in the news among people every day. He was born on 12 November 1997 in Gurugram, Haryana, India. He has made his name very high, although earlier people knew him only as an Indian YouTuber, but he made an explosive entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. After that people started knowing him more and respecting him. By becoming the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he has left a mark on the Bigg Boss OTT show.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Defence After Case Over Snakes

But the recent news about him has disappointed his fans, as we told you in the beginning of the article Influencer Elvish Yadav is accused of snakes found in the rave. After this, Elvish Yadav himself took the help of social media Instagram to reveal his secret. In an Instagram post on Friday, he said that all the allegations against him regarding the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida were fake. However, after listening to this clear and consistent testimony given by him, people have got relief to a great extent.

After proving the allegations against him wrong, he has saved his name from being tarnished. However, his fans always believed in him that he could never do anything like this. Seeing his fans standing with him in this difficult time, he has won his battle. Uttar Pradesh Police itself has released its investigation on this matter. Like always, Elvish Yadav will continue to keep his fans online like he used to. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Elvish Yadav’s case. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

