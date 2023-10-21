Yui Mizuno Illness and Health 2023: What Health Condition Does She Have?

Yui Mizuno is a Japanese artist who specializes in music, vocal performance, and dance. Born on June 20, 1999, Yuimetal is one of the most talented artists in Japan. Recently, Yuimetal was forced to leave the band Babymetal due to an undisclosed ailment. Rumors have circulated that the talented vocalist was experiencing a back issue, a spinal condition, or anxiety, however, management has not responded to any of these claims. Let’s continue to know more detailed information.

Yui Mizuno is most well-known for her involvement in the Japanese idol groups Sakura Gakuin and Babymetal. However, her journey in these organizations has not been without its challenges and defining moments. Yui’s musical journey began when she was 11 years old when she became a member of Sakura Gakuin, an agency-run idol group. During her audition for the band, she met a fellow member who would go on to join her in the band Babymetal. The group was divided into smaller “clubs” with each group having its own unique musical identity. Initially, Yui and Moa were part of the trio known as ‘Baton Club’ and their musical side project ‘Twinklestars’. During their audition, they performed a duet dance covering Karen Girl’s “Over the Future”.

Yui Mizuno Illness and Health 2023

Suzuka Nakamoto was paired with them when they joined Babymetal’s “Heavy Music” club, and it turned out to be the best decision they made. It’s important to remember that neither of them had any experience with heavy metal before they got into Babymetal. Mizuno wrote the song “Song 4” with Kikuchi while they were still part of Babymetal, for their debut album in 2014. Mizuno said it was a tough decision to leave Babymetal, but she said she wanted to explore the idea of going solo, so her fans had some hope. It was a big step for her, and fans were really looking forward to her next project.

The details of Mizuno’s illness have been kept under wraps by her management team, which has caused a lot of speculation among her devoted fans. Some have speculated that she suffered from a back injury, a spinal injury, or an anxiety disorder, which may have prevented her from performing. In October 2018, Mizuno opened up to her fans about her health problems and her reasons for leaving Babymetal. She acknowledged that she had struggled with health issues for some time and expressed her wish to continue her career as a singer under her given name.