Yukihiro Takahashi Cause Of Death: Yellow Magic Orchestra Band Member Dies Aged 70

Japanese musician and singer, who was best known as the drummer and lead vocalist of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, Yukihiro Takahashi sadly passed away at the age of 70. Yes, the legendary vocalist Yukihiro Takahashi is no more among us. It is hard to believe that one of the talented drummers of the genre is no more between us. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans are giving deep condolences to the family and tributes to Yukihiro Takahashi. He was a popular Japanese musician and record producer of the country who has given his entire career to the music industry.

What Was Yukihiro Takahashi Cause Of Death?

Being a musician, Yukihiro Takahashi was also known as the best actor. He was also the former drummer of the Sadistic Mika Band and another well-known group METAFIVE. The news was confirmed by many celebrities on Twitter. SPARKS also tweeted,” Saddened to hear about the passing of Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra and beyond. It was an honor to cross paths on occasion throughout the years”. Still, there is no any details related to his cause of death but we can assume that his age-related health issues could be the reason behind his unfortunate passing. Now, our sources are trying to collect more details related to his death.

Who Was Yukihiro Takahashi?

Born as Yukihiro Takahashi on June 6, 1952 in Meguro, Tokyo, Japan. There is no details related to his schooling. He founded the band group which was also known as YMP with Hosono Haroumi and Sakamoto Ryuichi in 1978. He was one of the popular Sadistic Mika Band members in the earlier of 1970s. Later, the musician gained a huge following across the world and made his appearance in several live shows. After the Sadistic Mika Band dispersed, some of the group members including Yukihiro Takahashi made another band called The Sadistic, who released numerous albums. In 1977, Yukihiro Takahashi recorded his first solo album, Saravah.

After this, Yukihiro Takahashi was unstoppable and came with some back-to-back super hit albums such as Murdered by the Music, Neuromantic, What, Me Worry?, Tomorrow’s Just Another Day, Time and Place, Wild and Moody, Poisson d’Avril, The Brand New Day, Once a Fool, Only When I Laugh, La Pensee, Ego, A Day In The Next Life, Umi Sora Sango no litsutae, Heart o Hurt, Mr YT, I’m Not In Love and more. Yukihiro Takahashi will be always remembered as one of the top drummer of some leading bands. #RIPYukihiroTakahashi