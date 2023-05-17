Yuma Mass Shooting: Victims Ande Blackthunder and Danny Garcia Identified After 30 Bullets Fired at Party

Recently shocking incident news has come on the internet that two people were killed in a shooting incident. This tragic accident happened during a weekend party in Yuma, Arizona. Over 30 shots were fired, which left two young men dead and five others injured. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news is getting viral on the social media platforms. Now this news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On Monday, 15 May 2023, in a news conference, Yume Police Thomas Garrity disclosed that two dead people were identified as Ande Black Thunder who was 20 years old, and 19 years old Danny Garcia. They were identified among the fatalities during the Saturday night party in the southeast Yuma neighborhood. Reportedly, 18 years old Jose Lopez has been arrested as a suspect and held in the Yuma County Adult Detention Center. Garrity stated, “The biggest thing I want to general public to comprehend is that this was not a random event”. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

According to the report, everyone knew each other. There was a party that got out of hand”.The police chief said that police recovered many weapons from the location and currently the investigation of the case is ongoing to determine what led to the deadly shooting. Garrity asked for anybody with relevant information to share with the police about the incident,” we want to talk to all because we want to make sure that we get the individuals who are accountable for this and hold them responsible for this heinous event. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The shooting began at around 10:54 pm on Saturday when an altercation broke out at the party.