Zafaryab Jilani Death Reason? Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary Zafaryab Jilani Dies

Renowned lawyer Zafaryab Jilani is no more. Senior advocate and secretary of AIMPLB passed away on Wednesday. He passed away after a long illness. Jilani breathed his last at a hospital in Lucknow. The lawyer's son informed the media about his death. Jilani's son revealed that he passed away today at a local hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

Following the news of Zafaryab Jilani’s death, many people who knew him have paid their tributes. But what was the ailment of Zafaryab Jilani? Get all the details related to the lawyer’s demise below. Senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani passed away on 17 May 2023 at a local hospital after battling a prolonged illness. Najam Zafaryab, son of the secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, confirmed the news to PTI. Prominent lawyer Zafaryab Jilani died on 17 May 2023. Najam said that his father passed away at around 11.50 am after a prolonged illness. The grieving son also revealed that the chief’s lawyer will be cremated on Wednesday evening at the Aishbagh cremation ground in Lucknow’s crematorium. Jilani has been in the limelight for the last three decades.

Zafaryab Jilani Death Reason?

He was not involved in politics. Zafaryab Jilani is known for consistently advocating the Muslim side in the Ayodhya dispute. After the decision of the Supreme Court, the late lawyer was appointed the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. Senior cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali is among those well-known people who have expressed grief over Jilani’s death. According to the senior cleric, Zafaryab Jilani fought the Babri Masjid case in several courts and served as the convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. Apart from this, Zafaryab was also the secretary of many educational institutions. Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “I pray to Allah to forgive him and give courage and strength to those he left behind.” He remained a prominent figure in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. Senior Advocate Jilani argued before the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi case as Convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. He had previously served as Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Attorney General.

Zafaryab Jilani's son, Najam Zafaryab, said he died after a protracted illness. However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani suffered a brain hemorrhage in May 2021 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. Zafaryab Jilani suffered from a brain hemorrhage in May 2021. The senior advocate's family disclosed that he was rushed to the hospital after he slipped and fell. He spent some time in the hospital.